It was a sad day to read that Mike McInally was cut due to the Mid-Valley Newspapers' budget (November 16).
His editorials over many years have been inspiring, witty, informative and educational. Highlighting in-depth, local issues that were relevant and mind-broadening. Until reading the article, I realized the scope of his work was more intense than could be earlier appreciated.
It will be difficult to fill this void, as his experience in the field will be difficult to match. It simply seems unfair to take away the best we have had for almost 20 years.
E.M. Asleson
Lebanon (Nov. 17)