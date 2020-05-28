Mailbag: Masks help prevent spread of virus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As Oregon begins to open its doors once again, it is such a pleasure to be able to enter businesses, greet friends on the street and start to enjoy the company of others, even though at a distance.

But I am truly baffled by the number of customers in stores who are not wearing masks. Why are so many people apparently not even thinking about their own roles in community safety?

Masks are crucial in helping prevent spread of the virus. Approximately 40 percent of people who test positive for coronavirus do not have any symptoms. And people who do get sick with the virus are contagious for days before they begin to feel ill. Thus, any one of us could potentially be carrying the virus and spreading it far and wide without even knowing it.

It takes some thought initially to get into the habit of always taking your mask when you leave the house. Keep one in your car or a jacket pocket or a purse. Also, a bandanna works perfectly well if you don’t have an actual mask.

Everywhere, the employees at BiMart, Safeway, Fred Meyer and other venues are wearing whatever protection they can in order for their workplaces to be safely open to the public. Workers are risking their own health and safety so we can buy what we need at their workplaces. The least we can do is minimize their exposure by wearing masks.