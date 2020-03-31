Mailbag: Market dynamics undervalue life

In my somewhat (but not entirely) wayward youth I self-studied economics, mostly with what would be considered a conservative bent. I covered Smith, Hazlitt, Ricardo, von Mises, Hayek and others whose names I've forgot. And after my soon-regretted vote for Nixon the first time, I still flirted with Randian philosophy for awhile, then anarcho-capitalism, then libertarianism. Then I just stopped. But I haven't forgotten all those lessons.

If I follow the precepts that I learned then, the expression "price gouging" is just whining. The higher prices caused by a demand-supply imbalance, in a free market, will cause manufacturers to increase production or enter the market with new production, driven by the potential for profit, and lower prices will follow. The folks whining about price gouging being just the cost losers in the situation trying to get something for nothing (lower prices that they planned on, perhaps, rather than noticeably higher prices). This is quite good reasoning. As far as it goes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}