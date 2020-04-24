Mailbag: Management is of touch

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On March 23, tenants of the Westwood Apartments received an email on behalf of Regency Management President Kristy Sanchez.

It read, “With many out of work, we are all uncertain how we will meet our financial obligations. This includes property owners with mortgages and services to be paid, and the management company with payroll and expenses to meet. We are all in this together, and we will be leaning on government officials to help us navigate these uncertain times.”

To some, this may have seemed a statement of solidarity as we all wish each other good health from our voluntary quarantine. To myself and others, this read like an out-of-touch attempt to quash tenant concerns before anyone struggling to make rent had the gall to ask their landlords for the continued privilege of having the basic human necessity of shelter.

Rather than extend a helping hand to tenant communities, Regency chose to make a false equivalency between tenants struggling to come up with rent and a property management mogul with 45 properties throughout Oregon. During this crisis, I can confidently say that the last thing on the mind of frightened apartment renters is whether or not their privileged property owners can afford to pay the rent on their houses or their land.