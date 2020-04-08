Mailbag: Mac-Dunn Forest closure misguided

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The closure of all trails in McDonald-Dunn Forest is knee-jerk policy-making at its worst. I understand why certain busy city parks might need restrictions or even closure. But the forests around us have many miles of trails, and social distancing can be accommodated on them fairly readily. Here are the facts as I see them.

People need to recreate! Gyms are closed, schools are closed, playgrounds are closed, campgrounds are closed. People are under a shelter-in-place restriction. Many people are working from home, or not working. We all need to be able to get outside and get some healthy exercise.

OSU’s responsibility is simply to clearly post the state/CDC guidelines at all public points of access to the trail system with accessible signage, describing and illustrating the social distancing requirements. Benton County parks have already done this. Yes, close the Porta-Potties and bathrooms if necessary. Leave the trails open!

If some small portion of trail users choose not to follow the guidelines, then deal with exceptions as they arise. Please give Benton County residents and taxpayers back access to the recreational resources that we all pay for!

Lee K. Lazaro

Lewisburg

