Mailbag: Loss of income bad as COVID-19 risk

The COVID-19 pandemic and the stay-at-home orders have resulted in Corvallis, Benton County and Oregon being put into an economic coma.

For many, the loss of income is at least as threatening as the risks associated with COVID-19. Corvallis, Benton County and Oregon need to come up with a nested set of optimum solutions balancing the loss of income with the COVID-19 risks subject to constraints, a constraint being the number of patients local health care systems can handle.

Not only are individual citizens losing income, but also governments at all levels are losing tax revenue. Since the only level of government that can print money is the national level, state and local governments will quickly be in a position where they have to prioritize basic services and cut the services with lower priorities.

In my opinion, failure to come up with optimum solutions will result in a severe recession, if not a depression, which will last years, not months.

John H. Detweiler

Corvallis

