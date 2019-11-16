Mike McInally is out as editor of the G-T/D-H! And, the publisher is doing away with the position of editor! What?
Good luck to you, MM. You will be missed.
I can see it now: "The Mid-Valley Gazette-Herald." Then it won't last long and will give way to only digital, which I hate. I'll give up the local news and take the Statesman out of Salem until it folds, and then pass over The Oregonian (don't like its new tabloid size) and take The New York Times!
First, Borders Books closes; then Starbuck's new CEO abandons their greenness for new stores with a drive-thru with cars spewing carbon into the air, and they get rid of their in-store newspaper sales. Now, the G-T and the D-H are without an editor!
We seniors notice change and feel it. We don't have our heads stuck in smartphones doing tweets and texts.
Mary Brock
Albany (Nov. 15)