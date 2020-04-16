Mailbag: Let's give thanks to caregivers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The GT and writer Bennett Hall owe the staffs of every care facility in our area an apology for publishing the article titled “Red flags at Corvallis Manor” (April 3).

It is reckless journalism to publish such a piece based almost solely on the opinions of two understandably scared people, one of whom is an anonymous employee and the other a presumably distraught family member of a Corvallis Manor resident. I empathize with these two people’s fear and frustration in these trying times; however, this article was mostly just a shot aimed at sensationalizing a tragedy.

The staff and residents at Corvallis Manor are experiencing loss and extremely difficult working conditions on a daily basis. The GT can, and should, do better than this.

My father lives in a local nursing home, and not a day goes by that I am not deeply grateful for the care and attention that the entire staff at his residence provide to the people in their care. Professional caregiving is hard work every day of the year, but it is clearly much more difficult in the midst of the current demanding health crisis.

Let’s skip the sensationalism and the criticism, and give thanks to the people who take care of our loved ones.

Eric Helpenstell

Corvallis

