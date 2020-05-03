Mailbag: Let's end disparities in health care

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two facts arising from the current pandemic are now indisputable: the first is our absolute interconnectedness as inhabitants of this fragile planet; the second is the disproportionate and tragic burden borne by the most vulnerable among us — namely the homeless, those living in poverty, and black and brown Americans.

This is no coincidence since these groups constitute visible examples of how social conditions determine overall health. These include impoverished and unsanitary living conditions (often near dumps and waste disposal sites), lack of education and employment, and food deserts — all of which induce high levels of stress, affect physical and mental well-being and, ultimately, life span.

Wealthy individuals live, on average, 13 more years than poor people. As I write this, the rich are "quarantining" on their yachts, sunning on their island escapes, and stocking their bunkers with at least a year's worth of supplies.

Undoubtedly, these inequities existed prior to the arrival of COVID-19; however, the pandemic has thrown such statistics into sharp relief.

Surely, now is the time to get behind universal, equitable and affordable health care.

Please vote for those candidates who support health coverage for all. Thank you.