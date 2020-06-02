Mailbag: Lawful rights are not absolute

Daniel Miltenberger (Mailbag, May 20) seems to imply that Gov. Brown’s stay-at-home restrictions were unnecessary because the hospitals aren’t overrun.
Actually, the hospitals aren’t overrun precisely because of stay-at-home and other restrictions that effectively mitigated the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19 cases. Other recent letters have complained about the infringements of people’s “rights” to do whatever they want. These reflect a rejection of civic responsibilities and a lack of understanding about lawful rights, which are not, as the Supreme Court has affirmed, absolute.
As examples, the first amendment doesn’t give you the right to yell “fire” in a crowded theater, and the second amendment doesn’t allow you to have a machine gun. Why? Because these activities would present a public safety hazard. Yes, the current restrictions may sometimes be excessive, but in general they have squelched a possible health crisis in Oregon.
We can continue to suppress the pandemic here by wearing masks in stores for a while longer. Hopefully, the federal government will succeed in its efforts to support small businesses, states and the unemployed, as it promised.
Stephen Lawson
Corvallis
