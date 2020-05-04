Mailbag: Johnson could help lead recovery

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We have been friends with Kerry Johnson for 30 years through, starting with our relationship within the dental field and progressing throughout our lives from there. She has shown tremendous leadership in the community through her work on the fair board, the Linn County Budget Committee and in the business community.

Now, more than ever, we need steady leadership. During a public health crisis like this one we are in, we are reminded that who we elect to public office matters.

As small business owners, we know county government is going to be playing a big part in helping our local small businesses get back on their feet after the virus dissipates.

Having leaders like Kerry Johnson, who understands small businesses and how they support the working families of our communities, will be essential to making a full recovery.

She has lived her whole life right here in Linn County. She understands the needs of our community and how to get things done. We have a tremendous amount of confidence in Kerry and her ability to lead our community to success, now and continuing on.

Join us in supporting Kerry Johnson for Linn County commissioner.

Dan and Kathy George

Albany

