Mailbag: It's foolish not to take virus seriously

We're in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, yet it's shocking how so many are foolishly not taking it seriously.

We have been staying home as much as possible, only going into public when necessary. When in public, we do our best to comply with distancing and using PPE (mask, gloves, hand sanitizer, etc).

Shopping is so frustrating. Not the hoarding or empty shelves but the lack of PPE being worn by other shoppers and store employees. Mostly, it's the lack of respect for social distancing. Maybe one-fourth of shoppers or employees are using PPE. Even the personal shoppers are not wearing PPE.

Some rude people without PPE show zero respect for social distancing. Blocking aisles, cutting in front of, standing next to and even walking into people as we try to shop or check out. There are markers and signs all over, yet some people just don't care. A couple of times we experienced two or three employees blocking the aisles.

Interestingly, these people without PPE look at us as if we must be sick. The point is, we wear the PPE not because we are sick, but because we don't want to become sick from you.

There is an old saying: "It is better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubt."