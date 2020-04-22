Mailbag: Interesting what Fox doesn't say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have written a letter about Fox News in the past and I said there is no news on Fox. Well, I have been watching it lately, and I have to say I was wrong.

Actually there is lots of interesting news, but it is what Fox does not say that is interesting. Here are two examples.

First, Tucker Carlson opened up this box. He stated on April 3 that this administration has known about the coronavirus since last January. My information is either Dec. 30 or Jan 1. Then on Feb. 4 the administration informed the senate. Sen. Murphy then went to the administration and said, “Hey, let’s free up some money to combat the virus.” The Trump administration said, according to Sen. Murphy, “No thanks, we got this.”

What? Are you kidding? So Trump twiddles his thumbs for two more months. First week of March, it is all a hoax. The following week he blames the Dems! By putting it off, hundreds die and he effectively extended the time it will take to get the economy back on its feet!

Secondly, on April 4, Trump said that the Centers for Disease Control are now recommending that face masks be worn, and then said that he will not be wearing one. MSNBC showed the whole speech by Trump. I then switched to Fox and they showed only the first part, not Trump saying he will not wear one.