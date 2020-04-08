Mailbag: Inquiring minds have COVID questions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Some random queries about COVID:

Are people hoarding guns to guard their hoards of toilet paper?

Should people heed the advice of medical experts instead of politicians?

Should the U.S. surgeon general or Dr. Fauci, not the vice president, coordinate the response to COVID?

Will an antiviral compound be developed for COVID similar to that of OSU’s Dr. Dennis Hruby (Siga Technologies) for smallpox or to that of Dr. Patrick Iverson (Sarepta Therapeutics) for Ebola virus? These compounds work quickly rather than the two-three weeks for an immune response to respond to a vaccine.

Will people who've been vaping be at an elevated risk for COVID?

Will China finally stop buying parts from endangered animals such as rhinos and pangolins?

Will print newspapers become extinct due to fears of handling paper from outside one's home?

Will the cliche “gone viral” finally be gone from our lexicon?

Ronald Coffey

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0