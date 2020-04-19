Mailbag: In the end, we'll return to normal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I hope this will make a bit of a positive difference. I am sure we will make it through this coronavirus and in the end return to normal.

The downside is we will return to normal. How do I know this? Well, wars have accounted for millions of deaths, but yet we still go to war. Apparently we don’t learn much from one to the other.

Humans have experienced a long time of physical and technological development, but yet hardly a moment’s worth of cultural awareness or understanding over that same time.

There will always be a Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump or Kate Brown. Only the faces change, not the attitudes. There will always be those who will use the most vulnerable: children, minorities, the elderly, for their own economic and political advantages, and those who will not for no other reason than because it is not the right thing to do.

There will always be the good and the bad, those who will want to pull together and those who won’t for personal gain. Everything else is minutiae.

So, whether you like it or not, we will return to normal.

And how normal will change depends on how much cultural awareness we glean from this experience.