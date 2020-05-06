Mailbag: Impeachment didn't cause epidemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mr. Farmer (Mailbag, April 23) would like to blame the impeachment of President Trump as being the cause of the COVID-19 epidemic.

It seems that the easiest way to excuse problems is to blame someone else for any failing. But this is what I don’t understand about Mr. Farmer’s arguments.

A member of the president’s cabinet is the Secretary of Health and Human Services. Since no one in the cabinet or anyone else in the executive branch of government testified at the impeachment trial, thus not tied up with the impeachment process, why didn’t they do the jobs they were selected to do?

The Department of Health and Human Services is responsible for the health and well-being of the American people. Yet we still don’t have a national plan to address the COVID-19 epidemic. Rather, the administration seems to be spending more time looking for someone to blame. To me it all falls to a lack of leadership and a lack of understanding what good leaders do.

As President Eisenhower said, a good leader takes full responsibility of all the things that go wrong and gives acknowledgement to their subordinates for all the things that go right.

Nick Pisias

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0