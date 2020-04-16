Mailbag: Illness a strain on patients' families

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Watching the news about nurses and physicians “on the front lines” brings back memories of when my wife was hospitalized with methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) related pneumonia. We went to the emergency room thinking that her chest pain might be related to her heart disease. Instead, X-rays revealed a spot on her left lung, and she was diagnosed with pneumonia and transferred to intensive care. The very next day, the fluid build-up had spread to and completely engulfed both lungs. She was immediately put on a respirator and kept under anesthesia for five days. After the ventilator was removed, she remained in ICU for four or five days more.

Every time I entered her room during the five days she was on the respirator, I had to don the same protective equipment that the medical professionals wore: mask, gloves, face guard, hairnet (even though I have no hair), and a gown. That’s the same regime required for all the medical professions entering her room, no matter how frequently. As I have only recently learned, the physicians treating her didn’t think she would survive. But she did, thanks to the excellent care she received.