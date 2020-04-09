Mailbag: I don’t have a square to spare

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It will be a challenge to attempt an erudite treatise on the touchy topic of toilet paper on this, the first day of April, for it is also one day after the GT ran an article by William Kole on our need to invoke humor to wipe ourselves clean from stress of coping with the collateral endangerments endemic to this enduring virus!

This is no laughing matter! We do not have a collateral tissue issue; rather, we have a no-tissue issue, which I know you know is noticeable! But this is no time to point fingers! As with the virus, we need to get a firm grip and put this thing behind us.

I must use my 250 allotted words sparingly to address this tissue issue. I really have no words to spare, and I am feeling the squeeze. (Five hundred words are allowed by the Oregonian. It is twice as thick as the GT!)

However, if 11 other opinion submitters would hold their opinions for one day and allocate their allotment to me, I would actually have an excess (12-pack) of words to dispense and treat this topic in a soft and gentle manner appropriate for a subject so delicate as le papier toilette!

Furthermore, my opinion could be more moving and reach the level of “As I See It!”

Yes, I would have successfully hoarded hordes of words!