Mailbag: Governors had foresight, courage

The recent few months have seen “yuge” amounts of national chatter filled with supersized amounts of major misinformation (lies, etc.), including various conspiracy theories regarding COVID lockdown policies and political secrets and/or hidden agendas, vaccines and even whether COVID-19 is a hoax, etc., etc.
… OK, now consider this.
The president of Brazil (Bolsonaro) is blatantly and steadfastly refusing to implement any and all forms of historically proven prudent pandemic management solutions, such that it defies rational thinking. Fortunately for Brazil’s citizens, some of the governors of Brazil’s individual states have made some attempts at doing what needs to be done by implementing some measures (… sound familiar?).
Right now, if not for those governors, science says COVID will burn through the infamous poor areas of Brazil like wildfire. Soooo, what if … that is Bolsonaro’s hidden agenda (he claims it’s to save the economy)? Then, if so, at a minimum … wouldn’t that be genocide?
Therefore, here in the U.S, we should all appreciate all our governors who had the foresight, courage and wisdom to make the hard and not always popular decisions to do the right thing for all their citizens by implementing history’s best and really only known long-term mitigation strategies for plague… until vaccines are available (then a dilemma for anti-vaxxers?).
Grant Roberts
Corvallis
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!