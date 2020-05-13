Mailbag: Government experts gave us socialism

Welcome to socialism. The experts have decided the country can't run on capitalism, and now you leftists get the system you always wanted. How are you liking it? We won't ever go back to freedom because once socialism takes over your freedoms are gone forever.

This was headed our way for a long time and now the experts seized the opportunity to change America. There is no voting your way out of it, and before long poverty is all you will have. It's what happens when the "experts" run our country.