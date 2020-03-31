Mailbag: Glaser deserves vote for House

I encourage you to join me in voting for Katie Boshart Glaser to be our House District 11 state representative. I have worked with her for several years. She is dedicated to any responsibility she agrees to be involved with. Having worked in the Legislature, she is experienced in both the policies and the personalities involved in passing legislation. Katie also farms a Century Farm in Linn County with her husband. She has the values of common sense, fairness and fiscal responsibility we need in our state. Katie Glaser is observant and intelligent and has my full support.