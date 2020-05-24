Mailbag: Fox News repeats calculated nonsense

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Last week Sheralyn Kemp wrote, “Voters: Be mindful of who trusts you (Republicans) vs. who wants to take more and more of your money, lock you up so you can’t support yourself, and control you (Democrats).”

If you read the entirety of Sheralyn’s letter to the editor, you will observe that it was well written. The writer clearly has intellectual skills that are well developed. So how does she come to a conclusion that can’t possibly be accurate, as well as a passion to share it with the entire community?

This question both perplexed me and was deeply disturbing. I was bothered more by this letter than the day’s news of people dying of COVID-19. At least for the virus there will eventually be a vaccine.

After several days of thinking, I decided to put Sheralyn’s quote above into a Google search bar to see what came up. After all, I can’t read Sheralyn’s mind (though she knows she can read mine).

What immediately popped up from the search was this quote: “Democrats want to control every aspect of your life. How many kids you can have, how many guns you can have (zero), how much meat you can eat, what your home thermostat says — madness.” The writer was Katie Pavlich, a FOX news contributor. Other Fox contributors repeat the same core ideas.