Mailbag: Federal government puts Navajos at risk

Although the Navajo Nation has the third-highest COVID-19 infection rate in America, the U.S. government has not responded to the Navajos’ pleas for help for six weeks. Previous U.S. government uranium mining on their reservation lands led to miners' deaths, dangerous abandoned mines and serious health effects (learn more at https://bit.ly/2zzXBYf). Radiation exposure and pollution also created underlying health conditions, which magnify the risks of COVID-19. Lack of access to water and health care due to neglect and broken promises from the U.S. government made this tragedy.

President Nez said there is frustration "not just here, but in all of Indian Country. … We feel that the United States government once again has ignored or even left out the first residents, the first people, the first citizens of this country: indigenous people.”