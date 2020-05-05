Mailbag: Facts are facts and won't disappear

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Allow me to start out in replying to James Farmer (“What caused slow reaction to virus,” April 23) by quoting J. Nehru, first Prime Minister of India: “Facts are facts and will not disappear on account of your likes.”

Firstly: Trump was impeached on Dec. 18, 2019, not on Feb. 6, 2020 (the date Farmer liked better). It then took the Republican Senate almost two months to acquit him.

Secondly: In Trump’s Feb. 4, 2020, State of the Union Address, he did not say the Chinese virus was a pandemic and headed our way. He said, and I quote, “We are coordinating with the Chinese government and working closely together on the coronavirus outbreak in China. My administration will take all necessary steps to safeguard our citizens from the threat." Period.

And who, beyond those who repeat the venom promulgated by FOX News, uses the terms “Chinese flu” and “Chinese virus?”

We are still waiting for Trump to take action in safeguarding citizens, helping to supply masks, ventilators and testing supplies to caregivers and first-responders. The CDC warned on Feb. 25 that the virus was already here and we needed to mitigate it and the death toll. Instead, $1.3 billion was awarded in wall contracts.