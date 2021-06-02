Mailbag: Ensure forests are safe to navigate

The fires that swept across the state last year released huge amounts of sequestered carbon, polluted watersheds and turned the skies above Oregon the color of a used cigarette filter.

However, as the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management address the potential hazards of burned forests along many of our forest roads, we risk greater environmental damage. Post-fire forests pose many environmental challenges, impacting watersheds, soil quality and releasing tons of sequestered carbon. Yet indiscriminate post-fire logging is no solution.

Research at Oregon State University found that logging burned forests released an additional 40% of carbon stored in large tree trunks. Moreover, post-fire logging worsens soil and water quality too, increasing sedimentation in watersheds by up to 28 times.

Removing burned trees and overhangs near frequently-trafficked roadways that pose legitimate safety hazards to road users meets the definition of hazard removal. However, pressing ahead with up to 200-foot-wide roadside clearcuts under the same excuse presents a different issue entirely. It is maddening to see environmental regulations reserved for healthy ecosystems tossed aside in the very name of the public safety these regulations are supposed to guarantee.