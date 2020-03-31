Mailbag: Electoral College by the numbers

To continue a respectful disagreement about the Electoral College with Gary Hartman and Dick Powell, who had letters on March 18: Gary, you suggested that having the Electoral College overrule the American people on five occasions falls within “human fallibility,” and given that there have been 45 presidents, this seems “incredibly small.” But five of 45 is one in nine. If a quarterback was intercepted every ninth pass, that quarterback would soon be sitting and watching someone else throw passes. And if one in nine tests of the coronavirus fails, we would see thousands more die.

Surely the American people deserve to get the president they voted for 100% of the time. Why would anything less be OK?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dick Powell makes the point that the Northwest Forest Plan was laced with urban values and contributed to local mills shutting down or being taken over by corporations “much vilified by the urban/political left." No disagreement there. But he then concludes that this means we should keep the Electoral College, since it gives rural communities a voice. Well, the last two times the Electoral College overruled the vote of the people, we got George W. Bush and Donald Trump as president, perhaps the two most corporate-oriented, billionaire-supported presidents in history, and they have not been helpful to rural America.