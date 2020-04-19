Mailbag: Dylan Richards deserves your vote

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I support Dylan Richards as Republican candidate for Oregon’s House District 17. Dylan is a sincere person of high integrity and honesty. His aspirations are to end up in Washington, D.C., to represent all Oregonians. He is very conservative, receiving endorsements from Oregon Right to Life and the highest endorsements for a non-incumbent from the National Rifle Association and the Oregon Firearms Federation. Dylan will receive his degree in political science from Oregon State University.

Dylan worked at the Secretary of State's Office under Dennis Richardson, as an outreach coordinator helping businesses, elections and the Legislature. He lists Dennis Richardson as a mentor.

Dylan is a Sweet Home native, growing up in a timber and logging family. He has small town values, yet aspires to do whatever he can to help our communities, state and country.

Dylan will stand up for our rights, and work to keep Salem off our backs and out of our pocketbooks. He strongly supports the rights of the unborn, the Second Amendment, and natural resource industries of forestry and farming. Dylan recognizes that farming, forestry and the production of agricultural and wood products are vitally important, while continuing to protect our natural resources and the environment.