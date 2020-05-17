Mailbag: Doyle Canning is a true progressive

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Have you dropped off your primary ballot yet? Time is running out; the 19th is your last day to vote.

No election has ever been more important for the Progressive Movement, because Doyle Canning is on the ballot for Congress.

Now more than ever, we need a true progressive to represent us. A representative with bold ideas, a champion for the #NotMeUS movement and someone who would never take money from hedge-fund billionaires and corporate PACs. Which is why it is time to replace Peter DeFazio with Doyle Canning.

Doyle Canning is the only candidate who has stood with us in solidarity before the shutdown: to hold the Oregon State University and University of Oregon administrations accountable for disparaging their graduate workers, to fight against Jordan Cove, to call out timber companies for aerial spraying of people’s homes, and to bring people together in a rally to end the Forever Wars.

She has been personally calling voters (I being one of them), and even operated a neighborhood aid program through her campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today she continues to stand in solidarity with us by fighting for worker protections, a people’s bailout and Medicare for All. All things that Democratic leadership are too afraid to fight for, DeFazio included.