Mailbag: Don't trade pension for 401(k) plan

I have a question for my union brothers and sisters at Wah Chang, who recently traded their pension for an enhanced 401(k). How is that working out for you the last couple of weeks? My 401(k) has taken repeated hits. My pension, on the other hand, is the same as the day I retired.

And, for those who advocated for privatized Social Security, thank God you didn't succeed. A privatized social security account would be in the same shape as our 401(k)'s.

Any individually-held account is subject to the ups and downs of the markets. Group-held accounts tend to mitigate these swings because, at any point in time, some are retired. Some are still working. Some will retire tomorrow, next year, next decade, or multiple decades in the future. This increases fund stability.

Trading pensions for 401(k)'s has other disadvantages. In this time of high unemployment, many will borrow against their 401(k) or retirement account to get them through today. Failure to meet the repayment schedules constitutes an unapproved dispersal, triggering tax liabilities and penalties, not to mention impacting one's ability to retire.