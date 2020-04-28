Mailbag: Does our strategy miss the mark?

Our public health strategy may be missing the mark, according to the former Head of Biostatistics Epidemiology & Research Design Center for Clinical and Translational Science at Rockefeller University.
Knut Wittkowski, Ph.D., states only the most vulnerable should have been quarantined. The great majority of the population with normal immune systems should have returned to regular life, allowing the coronavirus to simply run its course, infecting the normal population and building natural herd immunity in four to six weeks.
Dr. Wittkowski suggests the current coronavirus is not much different from previous coronaviruses, school-age children would have little trouble handling the virus, and closing our preschools and grade schools made no sense. An April 2, 2020, British Medical Journal article noted that 78% of those infected with the coronavirus would have no symptoms. The World Health Organization reported 80% of infections are mild or asymptomatic, 15% severe and 5% critical.
Dr. Wittkowski stated quarantining most of our population with normal immune systems, preventing the virus from spreading among our youth and general healthy population, will only prolong the current outbreak, leading to more deaths later of the small at-risk population.
Apparently Sweden somewhat agrees, instituting public health strategies for the coronavirus that echo what Dr. Wittkowski has described: Quarantine the most vulnerable, but let the virus run its course within the rest of the normal healthy population. So far Sweden has avoided both isolation and economic ruin; are they correct? Only further study and time will tell.
Vern Saboe Jr.
Albany
