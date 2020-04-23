Mailbag: Does China doctor its statistics?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Does China doctor its statistics?

It is interesting to track the ongoing data related to the infection rates and death rates due to COVID-19 per million people across the globe.

The global rate is 181 infections and 10 deaths per million population. In the case of the world, I have assumed a population of 7.53 billion with a total number of infections of 1,362,936 and deaths of 76,373.

In the case of the USA, the corresponding rate of infections per million is 1,126 and deaths 10. In China the rates per million are 59 and 2, respectively.

The data for USA assumed 327.2 million population, 368,449 infections and 10,993 deaths. The data for China assumed 7.530 million population, 82,718 infections and 3,335 deaths.

Please draw your own conclusions.

David Dowrie

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0