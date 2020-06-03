Mailbag: Do we want to go back to normal?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As COVID-19 gradually subsides (at least in some places), there is a desire to go back to normal. We might consider what “normal” means, and do we really want to go there?

Normal in the U.S. means having, or acting as if you have, a certain set of attributes: white, male, English speaker, upper middle class, heterosexual, lives in suburbs, able-bodied, doesn’t show feelings, adult, thin and fit, etc.

For example, as a woman, I am by definition not normal, and I get treated quite differently from someone who is a man. For those of us who don’t have some of those attributes, it takes a daily effort to appear as if we do, and we get financially and socially penalized for not being normal. Those who come closest to having all the attributes of normal tend to become wealthier and have more power.

How about, instead of going back to normal, we each think about someone we know who is not normal, and consider respecting and honoring who they really are? This would include respecting and honoring myself, in the areas where I am not normal.

Respecting our actual differences would mean everyone’s being treated well by society, and would increase cultural inventiveness, which is needed just now to handle the big challenges we face.