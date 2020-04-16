Mailbag: DeFazio continues to work for us

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When our flight to Europe was canceled because of COVID-19, Delta Airlines offered to waive its customary change fee, but policy required us to rebook our flight within one year of the ticket purchase date.

In our case, we were expected to fly to Europe by Aug. 1, 2020. With uncertainly regarding the timeline of the pandemic, this was an unreasonable and unworkable resolution, prompting me to contact our congressional representative, Peter DeFazio, via his website.

Within two days I was contacted by his field representative, Chris Conroy, assuring me that the congressman was advancing my issue with Delta Airlines President Ed Bastian.

Thereafter, much to my relief, I received a call from Delta’s customer service department, informing me that a full refund would be granted for our canceled flight.

As chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, Peter DeFazio is an exceptionally strong advocate for the people. It is clear to me that his influence and advocacy has been instrumental in the recent decision by the U.S. Department of Transportation to require airlines to provide not just vouchers, but refunds to all canceled-flight ticketholders.