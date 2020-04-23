Mailbag: Decrease death rate with masks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June Forsyth Kenagy (April 1) thinks that the COVID-19 crisis should be put into perspective and that we are overreacting.

She says there are only 1,300 U.S. deaths from the virus as of March 28. Well, I have news that should change her mind. On March 31, that total had increased to more than 3,800, which has almost tripled the number in three days.

If that rate continues to triple every three days, then in one month there will be more than 59,000 U.S. deaths, and in one and one-half months it will climb to more than 14 million. Thus the crisis will become catastrophic.

That rate can be decreased not only by social distancing but also by asymptomatic carriers wearing any kind of mask in public to avoid or minimize virus being spread when they vocalize, i.e., talk. That is evidenced by the Washington choir of 60 singers who practiced social distancing, and still 45 of them came down the virus.

Unfortunately, since we do not have a small fraction of enough tests to find asymptomatic carriers, then everyone should wear some kind of cover over their mouth and nose in public. An added benefit is that with such a covering one would be less likely to touch that area and spread the virus by then placing their hands on surfaces.