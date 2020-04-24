Mailbag: Cutting WHO funds wrong decision

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Today, I am ashamed of my country’s behavior in cutting funding to the World Health Organization. In the past, I have been proud that the U.S. has been one of the world leaders in supporting health and control of infectious diseases around the world, and especially in countries with less robust health systems. This was generous on our part but has also benefited our own country. Infectious diseases do not respect national boundaries.

The “justification” for withholding WHO funding is that the organization did not adequately police the Chinese response to the initial COVID-19 outbreak. But WHO is not an international police agency. It is an information and technical assistance resource that responds to requests from countries for their expertise. Their initial offer to send a technical team to China was rebuffed. This was a Chinese failure. WHO has not failed in this mission in respect to COVID-19.

In addition to its work on COVID-19, WHO is also providing assistance to the Democratic Republic of Congo on Ebola, which is still not entirely suppressed there. Will the U.S. be well served if Ebola resurges and reaches our shores?

Let us raise a huge public outcry to insist that the WHO funding not be reduced, and rather be increased.

Mark Nord

Albany

