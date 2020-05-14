Mailbag: Customer tracking goes way too far

The May 1 front page article "Brown Unveils Draft Guides" gave me a chill. Paragraphs three and four — (businesses should) "consider keeping a record of name, contact information... for purposes of contact tracing."
Stop! Halt! Show me your papers! Where is your passport? What is your business here?
Businesses do not need to track me through my day by keeping a record of my name, contact information, what time I was in what store, etc.
What next? Microchipping?
Crys Johnson
Albany
