Mailbag: Coronavirus not the real health threat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Horrors! The very thought of the old and dying dying? Can’t allow it! It’s inhumane. But sucking up one-third of a person’s life savings, on average, in their last six months getting Cadillac, interventionist medical care — that’s great! The wonders of medicine! Bring it on! You’d think it’d be more popular to exit stage right earlier than depriving your offspring of one-third of your life’s savings.

In truth, coronavirus isn’t killing us — it’s just the last straw that toppled the camel or smokers of Camels. The individual was already 95% there via the American diet, killer of renown. You know, the one that changed XXX from a poison to a shirt size?

Wait, didn’t this person eat 3,556 cheap cheeseburgers, guzzle 7,211 Cokes, down 12,897 beers and avoid vegetables? What a life! That would have nothing to do with why they died at 62, right? The coronavirus flew in on a cough and killed ‘em. It was COVID-19! Terrors! Stop it, but keep them medicated and semicomatose in elder care facilities — where the dead-serious Cochrane Collaboration, an international effort of scientists and doctors dedicated to accurately assessing drug safety and effectiveness, says over 500,000 seniors die every year from effects of vastly overprescribed psych drugs.