Mailbag: Citizen's 'Roses' award to Nielsen

A heart-warming story appeared on the GT front page on June 27 about a local citizen who dreamed up a plan to provide hand-washing stations around the city (“Inventor runs into trouble”).
He placed these stations primarily where the homeless congregate. It is nice to hear about someone quietly and generously using his skill, money, resources and time to solve a community problem. He saw a problem, came up with a solution, and went to work. I give a citizen’s “Roses” award to Niels Nielsen.
Yes, the city needs sanitation codes and permits, but 1. Wouldn’t it be nice if the city went out of their way to solve this sanitation problem along with Mr. Nielsen? Why not appoint a staff member and a little money to partner with Mr. Nielsen and get this done?
And 2. Wouldn’t it be nice if the same stringency of adhering to sanitation codes was applied to the homeless? Homeless live along the rivers which end up as dumping grounds and toilets.
Many regulations are being overlooked here. I have seen the mess when I bike along the river, kayak in the river and participate in Willamette Riverkeeper annual cleanups. Thanks to the city for putting out trash cans and port-o-pots in these areas. Kudos and roses to the individuals and agencies who work hard to come up with solutions and roll up their sleeves and do the work.
Mishele Mennett
Corvallis
