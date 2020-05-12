Mailbag: Circle Boulevard diet not justified

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The safety information for Circle Boulevard is available in a report. There is absolutely no justification for this project based on the study provided.

There were 82 car accidents in the last 10 years, seven bicycle accidents and 0 pedestrian accidents. How can you improve on 0? You can’t. Four of the seven bike accidents happened at intersections that are largely unchanged by this plan. If the justification for this is safety, it fails.

This “trial” run will do nothing to convince the council differently, because it is nearly impossible to lower accidents rates for cyclists and pedestrians below where they are now.

It nearly doubles wait times for cars at most of the intersections. For the cars going westbound, at Highland Drive the wait time goes from 26 to 105 seconds; vehicle queue from 15 to 46!

It might slow traffic, but the speeds on that section of road are already relatively moderate (85th percentile at 33 mph in the 25 portion, 40 mph in the 35 portion).

This project is a solution looking for a problem. This never should have been passed by the council. Given this report, I wonder how many of them actually read it. I asked three of the councilors to justify their vote and only one responded. He voted for it because all the others were going to.