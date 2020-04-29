Mailbag: Changes in city tied to OSU growth

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The now-quiet streets of Corvallis have reminded me a bit of our early years after we moved here in 1980.

Changes in the city since then are simply astounding and clearly are tied to the growth of Oregon State University. From fall term 2000, student numbers grew by nearly 14,000 to over 30,000 (Cascades Campus excluded) in fall 2019, an increase of about 81%. By contrast, Oregon’s population grew about 26% for the same period. Yes, online classes have reduced on-campus student numbers, but probably less than 20%.

Why did OSU grow so much over the past 20 years? Apparently, the long, substantial decline in legislative funding of OSU led to decisions that encouraged enrollment of many more out-of-state and international students whose tuition revenue helped address declining state funding. Thus, nonresident student numbers rose from about 3,700 in 2000 to over 14,000 in 2019, an increase of about 285%.

This businesslike approach to real funding issues seems to have worked well for OSU and its supporting infrastructure on and off campus, yet even a decade ago I wondered whether such growth was prudent over the long term. Was the large pool of out-of-state and international students sustainable? Would the numbers of even Oregon students remain high given the great increases in in-state tuition costs, declining birth rates, etc.?