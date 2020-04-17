Mailbag: Cashiered captain was protecting crew

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In reference to the termination of Capt. Brett Crozier's command of the aircraft carrier Franklin Roosevelt by the acting secretary of the Navy: First, I served four years in the Navy (1954-58) and was aboard two aircraft carriers for three years (AO2 rate). Second, it is common knowledge that the captain is responsible for the safety of his crew and ship in all situations. Third, this ship was not operating under declaration of war.

There were no enemy ships around or beneath this ship as observed by its aircraft cover. The enemy was within this ship; therefore, it was incumbent upon the captain to get his crew to the nearest extensive medical facility (Guam) as quickly as possible, which he stated and did.

For Thomas Modly, acting secretary of the Navy, who had never served aboard a ship, let alone commanded one, to terminate Capt. Brett Cozier of his command for expediting the safety of his crew calls into question the diminished clarity of Acting Secretary of the Navy Modly's judgment, as determined from a former seaman's viewpoint.

Warren Brekke

Lebanon

