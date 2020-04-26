Mailbag: Capitalist system designed to fail

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have been waiting for some discussion on economic conditions of our country, but all I read is more "fixing" of the present failing system.

An outline of the problem follows: The system requires several conditions that must be fullfilled. There must be continuous growth (in a finite system), continuous increased consumption, increased debt and continuous devaluation of money (inflation).

It works about the same as if your four-wheel-drive truck had different size tires on one end versus the other. (Not to be engaged on dry pavement.)

In economics it is the profit above and outside of all costs. (Enter: debt, inflation, bankruptcy and crash.) Co-ops, nonprofit corporations and self-employed workers never cause a crash, only world conglomerates. Lots of smoke and mirrors don't change the rules.

Ed Hemmingson

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0