Mailbag: Business models cause shortages

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What is the role of accountants in the corona pandemic?

I’m not suggesting that the bean counter engineered this virus. But their promotion of business models such as “Just in Time,” “Lean Manufacturing” and others have contributed to our critical supply shortages. These models advocate that reducing inventory will increase inventory turns, ignoring the fact that you can’t sell what you don’t have.

Example: I buy 1-gallon tubs of ice cream at my local market. They almost never have vanilla. How can this happen? The first order came in with set amounts of each flavors. The first day the vanilla sells out. Day 2, the chocolate sells out, leaving the whole freezer full of orange swirl.

By reorder day, the computer sees all vanilla sold out, all chocolate sold out, and most orange swirl sold out. So, it reorders similar volumes of each, ensuring that the popular flavors will sell out early again.

This same mentality occurs at the wholesale level, and even into the manufacturing level, where they believe that spending half of their time doing changeovers is more efficient than producing product, completely ignoring the efficiencies of mass production.