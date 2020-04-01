Mailbag: Burning carbon adds up to hotter climate

Atmospheric CO2, when combined with sunlight, is a chemical reaction. All chemical reactions result in heat. Thus, the more CO2 in the atmosphere, the more heat. We are presently pulling 100 million barrels (20 million tons) of crude oil from inside the earth every day.

Crude oil is at least 80% carbon. The oil is processed for industrial purposes by burning the lion's share (80%) of that carbon, which inexorably becomes part of our atmosphere and oceans. If that oil was burned off during the transportation phase, rather than during our industrial phase routine, the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere would be about the same.

Ancient air bubbles trapped in ice allows us to see what Earth's atmosphere and climate were like in the distant past before humankind. Thousands of ice cores tell us the level of carbon dioxide in our atmosphere has been stunningly stable over the past 400,000 years. However, the past 60 years or so has displayed an unrelenting increase in atmospheric CO2. Interestingly, OSU was, or is, the single largest depository of ice cores taken from the Southern Ocean region.

This ice core data, along with other data methods, tells us the following:

For the last 400,000 years, CO2 has been within the range of 160 to 280 parts per million. That is, 160 for colder to 280 for warmer.