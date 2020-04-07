Mailbag: Be careful what you wish for

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With all the letters coming in to eliminate the Electoral College and go to the popular vote, how about this:

Congress has a House and a Senate to allow compromise. The House is based on population, and the Senate is two per state. (The Senate gives a balance towards fairness, just like the design of the Electoral College.)

How would you like to eliminate the Senate so only the big population states with all their giant cities counted, via the House of Representatives? You want elections based only on popular votes, right? How about doing that in Congress, too?

Maybe Congress would be considering draining water from the Columbia River to Southern California to alleviate their drought.

California has a population of 35 million people, Oregon has 3.5 million.

Right there, California votes are 10 times Oregon's. How does that work for you?

Who would win in every vote? But you think popular vote is best, right?

Kinda sounds like the old days when the kingdom ran everything, and the peasants were slaves.

You'd better be careful what you wish for!

Gary Hartman

Lebanon

