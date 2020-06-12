Mailbag: Back up a little, Donald J. Trump

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Whoa, Donald J. Trump. Let’s back up a little. When the virus took off, most countries, except the U.S., bought testing kits from the World Health Organization.

You were in a feud with them because they wouldn’t kiss your Bruno Maglis (those expensive shoes O.J. wore), and you wouldn’t buy the proven testing kits from WHO. So, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had to make their own tests hurriedly, and they messed up and the kits didn’t work.

Now, you blame the CDC for the U.S. having the most virus cases and the most deaths from the virus in the whole wide world. You are diverting attention from your own screw-ups because you are a self-centered idiot who never takes the blame. (Wow. It felt good to write that!)

Oh, the co-author of Trump’s book, “The Art of the Deal,” just said the deaths in the U.S. from the virus don’t bother The Donald, that he cares only about himself and getting reelected.

Well, that’s enough for one day.

Mary Brock

Albany

