Mailbag: Article one-sided in support of GMOs

I found the article “Taking another look at GMOs” (April 11) under Medical Advice was one-sided in support of GMOs.

There have been some great developments in the medical field, but in agriculture it is not quite as clear.

GMO corn was developed to internally produce a toxin damaging to a moth pest, but it also harms non-target pollinators. GMO soy, beet and canola have been developed to tolerate an herbicide that has resulted in massive increase of the use of these chemicals, for convenience.

The rice that was supposed to help improve nutrition is more expensive and farmers are prohibited from saving seed like they used to. This makes it more expensive to grow in places that are already suffering from poverty.

The agribusiness industry of just a few giant corporations entraps farmers and limits our choices. They hurt the chemistry of our soils and beneficial insects. The overdependence on GMO soy, corn and sugar beets has created the unlimited variety of unhealthful processed foods that are at the root of the obesity epidemic in America and now the world.

I will take the “cost” of organic, non-GMO foods with all their “imperfections” if it saves the health of my family, the soil and family farms.