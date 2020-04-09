Mailbag: Are teachers reaching out?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’m worried about children not being in school. Are teachers reaching out to their students? Are they giving them homework assignments, even if it can’t be checked?

Are they talking by phone or email to their students? What if the kids can’t go back to school this year? How will their education be impacted next year? Are teachers being paid during this COVID-19 crisis? If they are, then I believe that they should be reaching out to students. I don’t know if they are being paid for reaching out to the students; that is my question.

Our daughter, a second-grade teacher in Washington state, calls each of her second-graders twice per week and drops homework packets at their houses once a week. The students can’t return them, but they get credit if the homework envelope is left on the porch the following week (the teachers do not touch the envelopes).

Her school district also distributed Chromebooks to any students who needed them. This seems like a good idea to me, as I worry about the children, especially if they aren’t able to return to the classroom this school year.

Janie Peery

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0