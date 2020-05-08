Mailbag: A time to make Zoom

Mailbag: A time to make Zoom

I live at home in perfect harmony

With my wife, the soil and the rain,

No longer critical of any worker,

Or showing crowds disdain.

No, I have found my inner peace mode

As I read yet another barren book,

Avoiding hugs and kisses,

"Gregarity" on a hook.

Who needs to touch and feel you?

Whoever you may be,

I am so confident I will make it,

Yet please presume my tomb and Zoom me!

Wayne Spletstoser

Shedd

 
