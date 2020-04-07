Mailbag: A lot to say in a single sentence

How many citizens and those in state government have noticed the following: plastic bags are useful for sanitation, coffee shops will no longer fill personal containers, paper cups are now the rage, cloth grocery bags can harbor diseases and must be washed, it is tough to accept more taxation when your finances are being wiped out, mayors and city council members should be prepared for disasters, trees must be cut down to make toilet paper and paper towels, maybe learning to make our own bread is a good idea if you can find flour, diesel fuel is useful for getting tractor trailers to stores, the unseen workers that pick up the garbage and maintain the water treatment plant are very valuable, sports announcers and professional athletes with million-dollar contracts are not so important, a walk in fresh air on a sunny day is truly a luxury, children learn something about living in the Third World, we might not die in 10 years due to the Green New Deal, computer virus programs are nothing like the real thing, instead of last-minute hording we should be better prepared, and we might learn that this is a truly small planet with limited space that must be shared.